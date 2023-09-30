30 September 2023

Partly cloudy and patchy rain: A typical Edinburgh Saturday, September 30th

By AI Newsroom
30 September 2023

Edinburgh welcomes the morning with cloudy skies accompanied by sunny spells and an expected 15°C. For the afternoon, it's expected that scattered showers might be present, with a maximum of 15°C.

Tomorrow morning seems to bring a similar start, albeit a bit cooler, with possible scattered showers and a reading of 17°C. However, the afternoon will offer a turnaround with sunshine predicted and the same high of 17°C.

For the upcoming days, the weather will mostly be cloudy with sunny spells. Daytime temperatures will range mostly between 14°C and 16°C. Scattered showers might make an appearance now and then, so carrying an umbrella with you might be a good idea.

