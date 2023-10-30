Powered By Pixels
30 October 2023

Partly cloudy and patchy rain: London's weather report for October 30

By AI Newsroom
30 October 2023

In London, this morning will be clear with an average temperature of 12°C. In the afternoon, expect scattered showers with the temperature slightly increasing to 13°C.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit cooler at 11°C, but it will remain dry. By the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 13°C and it will continue to be dry.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will range between 10°C and 12°C.

Today's Chain

