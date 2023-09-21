Partly cloudy in London today, sun to shine tomorrow

In London, today kicks off with a cloudy morning and a stable morning temperature of 19°C. This will be followed by a similar cloudy afternoon, and the mercury will maintain its steady course at 19°C.
Tomorrow morning, Londoners can expect more sunshine than today, though the temperature will be slightly cooler at 18°C. However, the afternoon will mark the arrival of scattered showers, with the temperature held stable at 18°C once again.
In the next few days, we can expect mostly cloudy skies in London with the occasional sunny spells. The maximum temperature will oscillate between a comfortable 17°C and 22°C. This temperature range coupled with a few scattered showers makes for a typical London weather pattern.
