23 October 2023

Partly cloudy Monday in Edinburgh, rain expected tomorrow

By AI Newsroom
In the morning, Edinburgh will experience a mixture of sun and clouds with a temperature around 7°C. The afternoon will continue the trend of sunny spells amidst the clouds, with the temperature rising to a slightly warmer 10°C.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will increase to 9°C, but there will be a possibility of scattered showers. By the afternoon, the showers will have cleared, leaving a cloudy sky with the temperature remaining at 9°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be a consistent temperature of around 8°C. Expect a mix of sun and scattered showers, with the maximum temperature not exceeding 10°C.

