Partly cloudy morning to a rainy afternoon: Sheffield's weather summary for October 18
By AI Newsroom
In Sheffield this morning, it will be cloudy with sunny spells and a temperature of around 11°C. This afternoon, expect it to be very cloudy with scattered showers and the temperature will rise to approximately 13°C.
Tomorrow morning in Sheffield, the forecast shows cloudy conditions with sunny spells and scattered showers, with temperatures around 15°C. By the afternoon, the showers will become more frequent and the temperature will drop slightly to 14°C.
For the next few days, the trend will be towards cooler temperatures, with highs ranging from 7°C to 11°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature throughout the period.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox