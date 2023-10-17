17 October 2023

Partly cloudy skies dominate Leeds today, Tuesday October 17

By UK Newsroom
17 October 2023

In the morning, Leeds will be cloudy with sunny spells and a temperature of around 9°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will maintain the cloudy with sunny spells pattern, with a slight increase in temperature to 12°C.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will rise to 12°C, maintaining cloud with sunny spells. However, in the afternoon, scattered showers are expected with a slight increase in temperature to 13°C.

Over the next few days, there will be a general trend of cloudy with sunny spells and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 14°C.

