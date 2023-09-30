Partly cloudy skies dominate Portsmouth's weather, Saturday, September 30th
This morning in Portsmouth will be 18°C, with conditions trending towards cloudy with sunny spells. As we move into the afternoon, the maximum temperature will climb to 18°C, and the sky will largely remain cloudy with sunny spells, offering limited cover from the sun.
Tomorrow morning will start at a slightly higher 20°C, while remaining cloudy with sunny spells, similar to today. During the afternoon, conditions will hold steady with the morning's trend, keeping the maximum temperature at 20°C under cloudy but sunny skies.
Looking ahead at the overall trend for the next few days, conditions will fluctuate between being cloudy with sunny spells to scattered showers. The maximum temperature will move predominantly within the range of 17°C to 20°C.
