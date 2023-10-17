17 October 2023

Partly cloudy skies hover over Sheffield - weather report for Tuesday October 17

In Sheffield this morning, it will be cloudy with sunny spells and an average temperature of 9°C. By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C, maintaining the same cloudy conditions with periods of sunshine.

Tomorrow morning in Sheffield, the temperature will be a bit warmer at 11°C, still with a mix of clouds and sun. Scattered showers will appear by the afternoon, with the temperature reaching 13°C.

In the following days, the general trend will be a mix of sun and rain. The maximum temperature will consistently hover around 14°C.

