18 October 2023

Partly cloudy skies linger over Glasgow, Wednesday October 18

By AI Newsroom
18 October 2023

In the morning, Glasgow will experience a mix of sun and clouds with a temperature of around 10°C. As the afternoon approaches, the temperature will slightly increase to 11°C, maintaining the cloudy with sunny spells scenario.

Tomorrow morning in Glasgow, there will be scattered showers with the temperature rising to around 12°C. By the afternoon, the showers will continue with a slight increase in temperature to 13°C.

Over the next few days, Glasgow will generally experience scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 9°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Extremist suspected of killing Swedish football fans shot dead by Belgian police

world news

Belgium v Sweden abandoned at half-time after two people shot dead in Brussels

news

Senior Tory MP Peter Bone facing suspension over finding of bullying and sexual misconduct

news