Partly cloudy skies linger over Glasgow, Wednesday October 18
By AI Newsroom
In the morning, Glasgow will experience a mix of sun and clouds with a temperature of around 10°C. As the afternoon approaches, the temperature will slightly increase to 11°C, maintaining the cloudy with sunny spells scenario.
Tomorrow morning in Glasgow, there will be scattered showers with the temperature rising to around 12°C. By the afternoon, the showers will continue with a slight increase in temperature to 13°C.
Over the next few days, Glasgow will generally experience scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 9°C.
