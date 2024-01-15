15 January 2024

Partly cloudy skies linger over Preston today, sunny outlook for tomorrow - January 5, 2024

By The Newsroom
15 January 2024

In Preston, the morning will be cloudy with a temperature of 4°C. The afternoon will bring sunny spells with the temperature slightly increasing to 5°C.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly cooler at 3°C, but it will be sunny. The afternoon will continue to be sunny with the temperature rising to 4°C.

In the next few days, the general trend will be sunny with the maximum temperature ranging between 1°C and 2°C.

