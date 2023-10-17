Partly cloudy skies over Bristol today, rainy forecast for tomorrow
By AI Newsroom
In Bristol, the morning will be cloudy with sunny spells and a temperature around 10°C. The afternoon will continue with the same pattern, but the temperature will rise slightly to 12°C.
Tomorrow morning, there will be scattered showers with a temperature of about 12°C. In the afternoon, the showers will become more frequent and the temperature will increase to 14°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be a mix of sun and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 14°C.
