17 October 2023

Partly cloudy skies embrace Portsmouth today, with light drizzle expected tomorrow

By AI Newsroom
In Portsmouth, the morning will be cloudy with sunny spells and a temperature of 13°C. The afternoon will maintain the cloudy conditions with sunny spells, and the temperature will slightly increase to 14°C.

Tomorrow morning in Portsmouth, expect scattered showers with a temperature of around 15°C. The afternoon will bring more rain and a temperature of 16°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be towards mixed conditions of sun and rain. The maximum temperature will range between 15°C and 16°C.

