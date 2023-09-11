Partly cloudy skies persist in Glasgow, promising a cool Monday, September 11th
In Glasgow, this morning is expected to be cloudy with sunny spells, with a rounded-off temperature of 18°C. The afternoon forecasts a similar condition with the mercury tipping at approximately 18°C.
Tomorrow morning, Glaswegians will experience a slightly cooler environment comparing to today as the temperature will fall to around 17°C, with the sky mostly obscured by clouds. In contrast, the afternoon will remain cloudy, maintaining a steady temperature of 17°C.
For the next several days, there will be a prevailing trend of scattered showers and cloudy skies. The range of maximum daytime temperature is anticipated to fluctuate within a close range of 15°C to 17°C.
