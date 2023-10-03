03 October 2023

Partly cloudy skies persist in Sheffield today, October 3rd

By AI Newsroom
In Sheffield, today will begin with a cloudy morning boasting sunny spells and an expected 15°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will continue with similar cloudy spells with an expected maximum of 15°C.

Tomorrow morning will see an overcast start to the day, slightly cooler than today, at 16°C. As the afternoon unfolds, the cloud cover will diminish somewhat, leaving Sheffield in a mix of sun and clouds with an expected high of 16°C.

As the week continues, Sheffield will experience a general trend of variable cloudiness with scattered showers. The afternoon highs over the next few days will range from 17°C to a high of 23°C, indicating a rising trend in the warmth that Sheffield can expect.

