Partly cloudy skies in Birmingham, potential rain tomorrow - Monday, September 25th

Today in Birmingham will see cloudy skies with sunny spells and a moderate wind speed, with the thermometer hovering around 19°C. Moving into the afternoon, the clouds will continue to linger, the wind will slightly decrease, and the maximum temperature will remain at 19°C.

Tomorrow will see scattered showers and a slight drop in temperature to 18°C compared to today, along with a noticeable increase in wind speed. The afternoon will maintain the chance of scattered showers, the wind will decrease somewhat, and the maximum temperature will bounce back to 19°C.

For the next few days, the general trend leans towards scattered showers with cloudy periods and sunny spells in between. The range of maximum temperature will vary between 14°C and 17°C.

