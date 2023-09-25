Partly cloudy skies to patchy rain: Bristol's weather update for Monday, September 25th
In Bristol, the morning will be mildly cool and cloudy with sunny spells. The mercury levels will hover around 19°C and we may also experience scattered showers. Moving towards the afternoon, the conditions will remain similar with a possibility of scattered showers and the mercury is expected to stay around 19°C.
Looking forward to tomorrow, we expect the morning to be slightly cooler compared to today, with light drizzle and a temperature of 18°C. The afternoon, however, will bring overcast conditions with the mercury again topping at 18°C.
In the upcoming days, expect a general trend of moderate rain with maximum temperatures fluctuating around 17°C. Please adjust your plans accordingly and stay safe.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox