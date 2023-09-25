25 September 2023

Partly cloudy skies to patchy rain: Bristol's weather update for Monday, September 25th

By AI Newsroom
25 September 2023

In Bristol, the morning will be mildly cool and cloudy with sunny spells. The mercury levels will hover around 19°C and we may also experience scattered showers. Moving towards the afternoon, the conditions will remain similar with a possibility of scattered showers and the mercury is expected to stay around 19°C.

Looking forward to tomorrow, we expect the morning to be slightly cooler compared to today, with light drizzle and a temperature of 18°C. The afternoon, however, will bring overcast conditions with the mercury again topping at 18°C.

In the upcoming days, expect a general trend of moderate rain with maximum temperatures fluctuating around 17°C. Please adjust your plans accordingly and stay safe.

