Partly cloudy skies today, sunny outlook for tomorrow in Portsmouth, Thursday, October 5th
Today in Portsmouth, the morning conditions will be cloudy with sunny spells and a mild temperature of 18°C. The afternoon will continue similarly, with the temperature remaining at 18°C under partially sunny skies.
As for tomorrow's forecast, the morning will see a slight increase in temperature to 19°C with clear sunny skies, a change from today's cloudiness. The afternoon conditions will remain steady at 19°C, with the sky continuing to be clear and sunny.
Looking ahead at the weather for the next few days, we expect the trend of sunshine to continue. The range of maximum temperatures over these days will fluctuate slightly, remaining generally between 20°C and 21°C. Noteworthy is the drop in wind speed over these days, which will contribute to the overall pleasant conditions.
