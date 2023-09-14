14 September 2023

Partly cloudy Thursday in Bristol, sunny outlook for tomorrow

By AI Newsroom
14 September 2023

This morning in Bristol, the sky was cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature was a comfortable 20°C. As the afternoon progressed, we experienced similar conditions with the mercury rising slightly to 21°C.

The outlook for tomorrow morning will bring a change, as skies will be clear and sunny, and the temperature will rise to a higher 23°C. By the afternoon, conditions are anticipated to remain sunny with a further increase in the temperature to a high of 24°C.

As we look ahead, over the next few days, Bristol will experience a general trend of fluctuating conditions, ranging from sunny to overcast skies and scattered showers. Daily maximum temperatures will range between a cool 18°C and a pleasant 26°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Libya buries thousands after deadly floods as search teams look for survivors

world news

Harry Maguire’s mother condemns ‘disgraceful’ abuse aimed at her son

football

Meghan and Harry join crowds at Invictus Games after walking in holding hands

news