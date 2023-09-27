Partly cloudy with a cool breeze in London this Wednesday, September 27th

Today in London, the morning will start on a cloudy note with sunny spells and a comfortable 21°C. By afternoon, the skies will continue to be cloudy with sunny spells, and the maximum temperature will rise to 21°C.
As we move into tomorrow, the morning will be slightly cooler than today with around 20°C and cloudy skies. The afternoon will see a drop in cloud coverage, allowing for plenty of sunshine and maintaining the day's high of 20°C.
Looking at the forecast for the next few days, scattered showers can be expected with a steady rise in the maximum temperature. The highest of these will reach up to 23°C. Keep in mind, it will be a mix of sunny and cloudy days ahead, so make sure to carry an umbrella just in case!
