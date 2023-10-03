03 October 2023

Partly cloudy with a touch of rain: Bristol's weather review, Tuesday, October 3rd

By AI Newsroom
03 October 2023

In Bristol, this morning will be cloudy with sunny spells and a comfortable 17°C. The afternoon will bring similar conditions, remaining cloudy with sunny spells with a slight dip in the mercury to 16°C.

The weather tomorrow morning will potentially have scattered showers, with the same temperature as today's morning at 17°C. The afternoon will see the return of cloudy skies adorned with sunny spells, maintaining a consistent temperature of 17°C.

The climate in Bristol for the next few days will exhibit a general trend of sunny skies, with occasional bouts of scattered showers. Expect the maximum temperature to oscillate around 20°C.

