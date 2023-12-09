09 December 2023

Parts of Scotland hit by earthquake

By The Newsroom
09 December 2023

Parts of Scotland were hit by an earthquake.

The earthquake, measuring 2.1ML on the Richter scale, hit Morvern in the Highlands just before 3.30pm.

It was felt by islanders on Lismore, Inner Hebrides, and by villagers in Mallaig and Morar, Highlands.

The British Geological Survey asked for people to share their experiences of the quake online.

Residents of Lismore described a “loud rumbling sound”.

Villagers in Mallaig and Morar said they also “felt a weak trembling”, as well as experiencing the same noise.

Since October 10, Morvern has been hit by 10 earthquakes.

On December 3, a quake measuring 1.1ML was recorded, and all the previous ones were smaller.

The survey for contributors is here: https://www.earthquakes.bgs.ac.uk/questionnaire/EqQuestIntro.html

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Mourners line streets of Dublin to say goodbye to Shane MacGowan

world news

Gunman dead after killing three in attack at Las Vegas university

news

Covid inquiry: Johnson admits he may have only read Sage minutes ‘once or twice’

news