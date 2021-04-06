Parts of UK see minus 4C and up to 11cm of snow

Temperatures plummeted as low as minus 4.2C (24.4F) overnight as parts of the UK were hit by up to 11cm (4.3in) of snow, with another chilly night predicted.

Widespread frost and sub-zero conditions across Scotland, England and Wales led to a cold start for most on Tuesday.

The mercury plunged to minus 4.2C in Eskdalemuir, Dumfries and Galloway, while a low of minus 4.1C (24.6F) was recorded at Winchcombe Sudeley Castle in Gloucestershire.

Much of the UK will see a bright, settled day, but more wintry showers are expected in northern Scotland, where 11cm (4.3in) was recorded in Loch Glascarnoch by 10am.

Coldest UK April temperatures (PA Graphics)

Kirkwall, in Orkney, saw 4cm (1.6in) of snow, while Londonderry had 3cm (1.2in) and Capel Curig in North Wales saw 2cm (0.8in).

A Met Office yellow warning for snow is in place for northern Scotland from 7pm to 10am on Wednesday, while a separate yellow warning for wind in Shetland runs to 7pm on Tuesday, with strong northerly gusts expected.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said the pattern of wintry showers will continue in northern Scotland and the west coast throughout Tuesday, with the possibility they could brush the east of the country as well as England.

“There is a wind warning for Shetland, which is also in the snow warning,” he said.

“There’s a little system moving south, down through the North Sea and that will just clip Shetland later this afternoon, bringing some pretty wild conditions, strong winds of 60 to 70mph but also snow at the same time, so blizzard conditions potentially in Shetland this afternoon.”

Mr Claydon said much of the UK will enjoy bright, settled conditions with continued snow on coasts and some inland areas on Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will be down to similar or even a touch cooler than last night, so down to around minus 5C

“But there’s more chance of seeing a flake of snow than anything really settling and then another cold night tonight, particularly under the cloudless skies of central parts,” he said.

“Temperatures will be down to similar or even a touch cooler than last night, so down to around minus 5C, with a bright start in those places tomorrow morning and a bit of a similar day tomorrow.

“There will be less showers around, the showers starting to ease from the west through Wednesday, so a drier day for many.”

He said snow in western parts of Scotland will move into rain on Wednesday night before a slightly milder pool of air moves in before disappearing as another cold front moves across the country “bringing another pool of Arctic air through Friday and into the weekend”.