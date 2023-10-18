Patchy morning rain to afternoon downpour in Portsmouth - Wednesday October 18
By AI Newsroom
In Portsmouth, the morning will be dry with a comfortable temperature of around 15°C. The afternoon will see a change, with scattered showers expected and the temperature will slightly increase to 16°C.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will remain steady at 16°C, but there will be light rainfall. The afternoon will continue to be wet with scattered showers persisting and the temperature will remain at 16°C.
For the next few days in Portsmouth, the general trend will be towards cooler conditions with maximum temperatures ranging from 10°C to 15°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature throughout this period.
