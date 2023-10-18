18 October 2023

Patchy morning rain to afternoon downpour in Portsmouth - Wednesday October 18

By AI Newsroom
18 October 2023

In Portsmouth, the morning will be dry with a comfortable temperature of around 15°C. The afternoon will see a change, with scattered showers expected and the temperature will slightly increase to 16°C.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will remain steady at 16°C, but there will be light rainfall. The afternoon will continue to be wet with scattered showers persisting and the temperature will remain at 16°C.

For the next few days in Portsmouth, the general trend will be towards cooler conditions with maximum temperatures ranging from 10°C to 15°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature throughout this period.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Extremist suspected of killing Swedish football fans shot dead by Belgian police

world news

Belgium v Sweden abandoned at half-time after two people shot dead in Brussels

news

Senior Tory MP Peter Bone facing suspension over finding of bullying and sexual misconduct

news