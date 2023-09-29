Patchy rain and cool temperatures persist in Glasgow, Friday, September 29th
By AI Newsroom
Glasgow's morning forecast shows scattered showers with a chill in the air at 15°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon sees more of the same with scattered showers and a slight decrease in the chill, settling at 14°C.
Comparatively, tomorrow morning in Glasgow will be cooler and wetter than today, with the scattered showers continuing and the temperature dipping to 14°C. By afternoon, temperatures will decrease further to 13°C and the rain will persist.
Looking ahead, the next few days will maintain a consistent trend of scattered showers with maximum temperatures hovering between 13°C and 16°C. This pattern shows no significant changes in the near future.
