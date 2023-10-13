13 October 2023

Patchy rain and cool temperatures sweep Preston - Friday October 13

By AI Newsroom
13 October 2023

In Preston, the morning will bring scattered showers with an average temperature of 11°C. The afternoon will continue to be cloudy with sunny spells, with the temperature slightly dropping to 10°C.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop further to 8°C with less rainfall expected. The afternoon will remain at 8°C with an increase in scattered showers.

Over the next few days, the temperature will generally stay around 6°C. Scattered showers will continue to be a trend, with a mixture of sunny spells throughout the day. The maximum temperature will not exceed 6°C.

