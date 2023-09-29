29 September 2023

Patchy rain and cooler temperatures highlight Preston's weather - Friday, September 29th

By AI Newsroom
In Preston, the morning will bring scattered showers with a cool 16°C. This afternoon, more showers are anticipated, and the mercury will linger around a slightly cooler 15°C.

Tomorrow morning, light rain will make an appearance, and temperatures will slightly dip to 13°C which is cooler than today. In the afternoon, the rain may return, though temperatures will edge up slightly to 14°C.

As we look towards the next few days, we will see a general trend of scattered showers coupled with slightly fluctuating temperatures. The highs are expected to teeter between 14°C and 18°C. Keep your umbrellas handy!

