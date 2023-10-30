Patchy rain and cooler temperatures sweep Sunderland - Monday October 30
By AI Newsroom
In Sunderland, this morning will be cool with temperatures around 9°C and no expected rainfall. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 9°C, but with the possibility of scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning in Sunderland, the temperature will drop slightly to 8°C, again without any rainfall expected. The afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 9°C, but it will remain dry.
Over the next few days, Sunderland will experience a consistent temperature around 10°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, so it would be wise to keep an umbrella handy.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox