Patchy rain and gusty winds in Sheffield, Wednesday November 1
By AI Newsroom
In Sheffield, the morning will bring scattered showers with an average temperature of 11°C. The afternoon will see a slight drop in temperature to 9°C, but it will remain dry.
Tomorrow morning in Sheffield, expect more rain with temperatures around 9°C. By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C, but the rain will continue.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler temperatures, ranging from a low of 7°C to a high of 9°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature throughout this period.
