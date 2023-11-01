01 November 2023

Patchy rain and gusty winds in Sheffield, Wednesday November 1

By AI Newsroom
01 November 2023

In Sheffield, the morning will bring scattered showers with an average temperature of 11°C. The afternoon will see a slight drop in temperature to 9°C, but it will remain dry.

Tomorrow morning in Sheffield, expect more rain with temperatures around 9°C. By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C, but the rain will continue.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler temperatures, ranging from a low of 7°C to a high of 9°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature throughout this period.

