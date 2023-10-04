04 October 2023

Patchy rain and high winds dominate Preston's forecast for Tuesday, October 4th

By AI Newsroom
04 October 2023

Today in Preston, the morning will bring scattered showers with a relatively cool 16°C. By afternoon, conditions will remain with scattered showers, and the maximum daytime temperature will reach a cool 16°C.

As for tomorrow’s weather conditions, they will be quite similar to today with scattered showers in the morning and a steady temperature of 16°C. By the afternoon, we can expect more scattered showers, with the maximum temperature dropping slightly to 15°C.

Looking ahead at the next few days, the trend seems to continue with scattered showers and overcast skies. The maximum temperatures will remain consistent, ranging from 18°C to 20°C. Overall, keep those umbrellas handy as rain seems to be in the forecast.

