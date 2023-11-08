Patchy rain and partial clouds: Birmingham's weather for November 8
By AI Newsroom
In the morning, Birmingham will be greeted with scattered showers and a temperature of around 9°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will see the showers dissipating, leaving behind a cloudy sky with sunny spells and a slightly cooler temperature of 8°C.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will dip slightly to 7°C, accompanied by light scattered showers. The afternoon will remain at 7°C, however, the showers will become more frequent.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be towards a consistent temperature of around 6°C. The maximum temperature will also hover around this mark, indicating a relatively stable climate for the foreseeable future.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox