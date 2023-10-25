25 October 2023

Patchy rain for Leeds on Wednesday October 25

By AI Newsroom
25 October 2023

In Leeds, this morning will be relatively cool with temperatures around 8°C and no expected precipitation. The afternoon will bring a slight increase in temperature to around 10°C, still with no expected rainfall.

Tomorrow morning, expect similar conditions with temperatures around 8°C and no rainfall. However, the afternoon will bring scattered showers, with temperatures maintaining at 8°C.

Over the next few days, temperatures will generally fluctuate between 9°C and 10°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, so be prepared for intermittent periods of rainfall.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Paedophile police officer jailed for abusing 200 children

news

Hurricane Otis makes landfall near Acapulco as catastrophic Category 5 storm

world news

One dead and four missing after British cargo ship sinks in North Sea

news