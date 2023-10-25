Patchy rain for Leeds on Wednesday October 25
By AI Newsroom
In Leeds, this morning will be relatively cool with temperatures around 8°C and no expected precipitation. The afternoon will bring a slight increase in temperature to around 10°C, still with no expected rainfall.
Tomorrow morning, expect similar conditions with temperatures around 8°C and no rainfall. However, the afternoon will bring scattered showers, with temperatures maintaining at 8°C.
Over the next few days, temperatures will generally fluctuate between 9°C and 10°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, so be prepared for intermittent periods of rainfall.
