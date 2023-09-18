18 September 2023

Patchy rain gives Glasgow a damp Monday, September 18th

By AI Newsroom
18 September 2023

This morning in Glasgow, we can expect a cool start with temperatures settling around 13°C, accompanied by scattered showers. Come afternoon, the city will continue to experience scattered showers, and the maximum temperature will hold steady at 13°C.

As we move on to tomorrow morning, expect a slightly cooler start with mist enveloping the city and temperate hovering around 10°C. During the afternoon, the city is again likely to witness showers with an average temperature of around 15°C.

Looking ahead at the forecast for the next few days, the general trend in Glasgow indicates persisting scattered showers. The maximum temperature will be ranging around 14°C for the most part.

