Patchy rain gives Glasgow a damp Monday, September 18th
This morning in Glasgow, we can expect a cool start with temperatures settling around 13°C, accompanied by scattered showers. Come afternoon, the city will continue to experience scattered showers, and the maximum temperature will hold steady at 13°C.
As we move on to tomorrow morning, expect a slightly cooler start with mist enveloping the city and temperate hovering around 10°C. During the afternoon, the city is again likely to witness showers with an average temperature of around 15°C.
Looking ahead at the forecast for the next few days, the general trend in Glasgow indicates persisting scattered showers. The maximum temperature will be ranging around 14°C for the most part.
