Patchy rain greets Preston, Thursday October 26
By AI Newsroom
In Preston, the morning will see scattered showers with a temperature around 10°C. The afternoon will be drier, with the temperature slightly rising to 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, it will be cloudy with a steady temperature of 10°C. The afternoon will bring cloudy spells with sunshine, and the temperature will remain at 11°C.
In the coming days, expect a consistent pattern with temperatures hovering around 10°C. Scattered showers will be a common occurrence, so it's best to keep an umbrella handy.
