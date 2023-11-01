01 November 2023

Patchy rain keeps Sunderland cool, Wednesday November 1

By AI Newsroom
01 November 2023

In Sunderland, the morning will be marked by scattered showers with an average temperature of 10°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will see the showers cease, leaving a mix of sun and clouds with the temperature slightly rising to 11°C.

For tomorrow morning, expect more scattered showers with the temperature remaining steady at 10°C. The afternoon will bring a slight decrease in showers but the temperature will hold steady at 10°C.

Looking ahead to the next few days, the general trend will be a continuation of scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around the 10°C mark.

