Patchy rain persists in Birmingham today, October 26
By AI Newsroom
In the morning, Birmingham will experience a foggy condition with a temperature around 11°C. By the afternoon, the fog will give way to scattered showers with the temperature slightly rising to 12°C.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be around 10°C with the possibility of scattered showers. In the afternoon, the showers will continue with the temperature reaching 11°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will see temperatures fluctuating between 10°C and 11°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature with no significant changes in the temperature expected.
