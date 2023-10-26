26 October 2023

Patchy rain persists in Birmingham today, October 26

By AI Newsroom
26 October 2023

In the morning, Birmingham will experience a foggy condition with a temperature around 11°C. By the afternoon, the fog will give way to scattered showers with the temperature slightly rising to 12°C.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be around 10°C with the possibility of scattered showers. In the afternoon, the showers will continue with the temperature reaching 11°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend will see temperatures fluctuating between 10°C and 11°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature with no significant changes in the temperature expected.

