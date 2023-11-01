01 November 2023

Patchy rain persists in Birmingham: weather update for November 1

By AI Newsroom
01 November 2023

In the morning, Birmingham will have a temperature of 12°C with some scattered showers. The afternoon will bring a slight drop in temperature to 10°C, but it will remain dry.

Tomorrow morning in Birmingham, the temperature will be around 9°C with more significant rainfall expected. By the afternoon, the temperature will have decreased to 7°C and the rain will continue.

In the next few days, the general trend will be for temperatures to fluctuate between 8°C and 9°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature throughout this period.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hancock ‘killed people’ and ‘lied’ in pandemic, Cummings told PM

news

Dithering Johnson suggested Covid was nature dealing with elderly, inquiry hears

news

Train stations given spooky names to mark Halloween

news