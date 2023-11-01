Patchy rain persists in Birmingham: weather update for November 1
By AI Newsroom
In the morning, Birmingham will have a temperature of 12°C with some scattered showers. The afternoon will bring a slight drop in temperature to 10°C, but it will remain dry.
Tomorrow morning in Birmingham, the temperature will be around 9°C with more significant rainfall expected. By the afternoon, the temperature will have decreased to 7°C and the rain will continue.
In the next few days, the general trend will be for temperatures to fluctuate between 8°C and 9°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature throughout this period.
