30 October 2023

Patchy rain persists in Glasgow, cloudy breaks expected tomorrow

By AI Newsroom
30 October 2023

In Glasgow, the morning will be calm with an average temperature of 7°C and no expected precipitation. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 7°C, also without any rainfall.

Tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler with temperatures around 5°C and no rain. The afternoon will bring a small increase in temperature to 6°C, remaining dry.

Over the next few days, temperatures will fluctuate between 7°C and 8°C. There will be scattered showers, with total precipitation reaching up to 21mm.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Spanish football chief banned for three years for 'that kiss' at women's World Cup final

world news

At least three dead after scaffolding falls down lift shaft at building site

world news

AI tools to be rolled out in classrooms to reduce teacher workloads, says PM

news