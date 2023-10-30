Patchy rain persists in Glasgow, cloudy breaks expected tomorrow
By AI Newsroom
In Glasgow, the morning will be calm with an average temperature of 7°C and no expected precipitation. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 7°C, also without any rainfall.
Tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler with temperatures around 5°C and no rain. The afternoon will bring a small increase in temperature to 6°C, remaining dry.
Over the next few days, temperatures will fluctuate between 7°C and 8°C. There will be scattered showers, with total precipitation reaching up to 21mm.
