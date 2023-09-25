25 September 2023

Patchy rain persists in Glasgow this Monday, September 25th

This morning in Glasgow, we're expecting scattered showers with a cool 16°C. This afternoon, brace yourself for more of the same conditions, with a constant 16°C and scattered showers.

Moving to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler than today with a light rain shower and a calm 15°C. The afternoon will continue with these rainy conditions and a cool 15°C.

For the next few days, Glasgow will see a general trend of scattered showers and a cool breeze. The highs will range between 11°C and 15°C, so make sure to keep your umbrellas handy and dress warmly.

