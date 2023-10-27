By AI Newsroom
In the morning, London will experience a temperature of 11°C accompanied by some rainfall. The afternoon will see a slight rise in temperature to 12°C, and there will be scattered showers throughout.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly warmer at 12°C and it will be cloudy with sunny spells. However, in the afternoon, expect the temperature to increase to 13°C and there will be scattered showers.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be temperatures hovering around 11°C. There will be scattered showers throughout this period, so it would be wise to keep an umbrella handy.
