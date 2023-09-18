Patchy rain persists this Monday in Bristol: A look at September 18th's weather
By AI Newsroom
For Bristol, the day will start with scattered showers and a cool 17°C in the morning. Cloudy skies and a steady 17°C are expected for the afternoon.
Comparatively, tomorrow morning will also welcome scattered showers at a similar and consistent 17°C. The afternoon continues the trend with cloudy skies and 17°C.
Looking ahead to the upcoming days, we can see a prevalent trend of rain scattered throughout the days, with the midday temperatures likely to range between 10°C and 17°C.
