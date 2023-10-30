Patchy rain possible: Birmingham's weather for Monday October 30
By AI Newsroom
In Birmingham, the morning will bring clear skies with a moderate temperature of 11°C. By the afternoon, expect scattered showers with a slight increase in temperature to 12°C.
Tomorrow morning in Birmingham, anticipate a cooler start to the day with temperatures around 9°C and no precipitation. The afternoon will maintain the dry conditions and see a rise in temperature to 11°C.
In the upcoming days, the general trend will be towards cooler temperatures ranging from 9°C to 10°C. There will be an increase in precipitation, so be prepared for some scattered showers throughout the week.
