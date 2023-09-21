Patchy rain possible: Birmingham's weather update for Thursday, September 21st
In the morning, Birmingham will be experiencing scattered showers. The temperature will hover around 17°C. By the afternoon, there will still be a possibility of scattered showers with a slight increase in temperature to 17°C.
Compared to today's conditions, tomorrow morning will remain similar with scattered showers and a temperature of 17°C. However, the afternoon will be a bit cooler at around 14°C with cloudy skies.
As we look at the general trend for the next few days, we can expect some variability in the conditions. The maximum temperature will fluctuate between 14°C and 19°C. There will be periods of rain, with the morning often starting with scattered showers, evolving into mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The conditions will not be too severe, but it would be best to keep an umbrella handy just in case.
