Patchy rain possible over Preston, Saturday September 30th
Today in Preston, you will experience cloudy conditions with sunny spells in the morning and an expected 13°C, so make sure to wear something quite warm. Scattered showers are anticipated in the afternoon with a similar temperature of 13°C, so don't forget your umbrella.
Moving on to tomorrow morning's conditions, there will be a noticeable change with the thermometer rising to a warmer 18°C, accompanied by further scattered showers. The afternoon will stay consistently at 18°C with a chance of scattered showers yet again, so keep that umbrella close by.
Looking ahead at the general trends for the next few days, expect scattered showers to continue with the possibility of some sunny spells breaking through. The mercury will be hovering around a maximum of 16°C on some days, dropping to a cooler 14°C on others. However, don't put away those warmer clothes just yet as temperatures are set to rise back to around 15°C in the following days.
