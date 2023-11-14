Patchy rain sweeps Bristol today, promising sunshine tomorrow
In Bristol, this morning will see a temperature of around 11°C with scattered showers. The afternoon will continue with the same temperature and scattered showers persisting.
Tomorrow morning in Bristol, the temperature will drop slightly to around 9°C with clear skies. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature with no sign of rain.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler temperatures, ranging from a maximum of 11°C to a minimum of 7°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, interspersed with periods of clear skies.
