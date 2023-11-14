14 November 2023

Patchy rain sweeps Bristol today, promising sunshine tomorrow

By The Newsroom
14 November 2023

In Bristol, this morning will see a temperature of around 11°C with scattered showers. The afternoon will continue with the same temperature and scattered showers persisting.

Tomorrow morning in Bristol, the temperature will drop slightly to around 9°C with clear skies. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature with no sign of rain.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler temperatures, ranging from a maximum of 11°C to a minimum of 7°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, interspersed with periods of clear skies.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Football fans turn out to say farewell to Sir Bobby Charlton at his funeral

football

Escaped emu Rodney taken home by police after knocking on door with beak

news

75 year-old protester who threw paint at Israeli embassy ‘said he will probably do it again’

news