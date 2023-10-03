03 October 2023

Patchy rain to partly cloudy: Leeds weather update, Tuesday, October 3rd

By AI Newsroom
03 October 2023

Leeds will have a cool day with scattered showers in the morning and the mercury is likely to show 15°C. Clouds with sunny spells are predicted for the afternoon with the same 15°C expected.

Tomorrow takes a slightly different turn as an overcast morning is projected with a notable increase to 17°C. While the cloud cover persists, the afternoon will remain at 17°C.

Looking ahead to the next few days, the daily high will range from 18°C to a peak of 22°C. General conditions fluctuate between scattered showers and sunnier moments with some cloudy periods in between.

