Patchy rain to sunny skies: a day of changing weather in Leeds on Friday October 13
By AI Newsroom
In Leeds, the morning will bring moderate rain with a temperature around 12°C. The afternoon will see a change, becoming sunny with a slight drop in temperature to 10°C.
Tomorrow morning in Leeds will be sunny with a temperature of approximately 8°C. The afternoon will remain at the same temperature, but there will be scattered showers.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be sunny conditions with temperatures ranging between 6°C and 7°C.
