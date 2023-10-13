13 October 2023

Patchy rain to sunny skies: a day of changing weather in Leeds on Friday October 13

By AI Newsroom
13 October 2023

In Leeds, the morning will bring moderate rain with a temperature around 12°C. The afternoon will see a change, becoming sunny with a slight drop in temperature to 10°C.

Tomorrow morning in Leeds will be sunny with a temperature of approximately 8°C. The afternoon will remain at the same temperature, but there will be scattered showers.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be sunny conditions with temperatures ranging between 6°C and 7°C.

