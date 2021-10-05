Patel announces inquiry into ‘systematic failures’ after Sarah Everard murder

Undated family handout photo of Sarah Everard issued by the Crown Prosecution Service. Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been handed a whole life order at the Old Bailey for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah. (Family handout/PA) Issue date: Thursday September 30, 2021. (PA Media)
By The Newsroom
12:20pm, Tue 05 Oct 2021
An independent inquiry will be launched into the “systematic failures” which allowed Sarah Everard’s killer to be employed as a police officer, the Home Secretary has announced.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, Priti Patel said the public needs answers to ensure “something like this can never happen again” after Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens kidnapped, raped and murdered the 33-year-old marketing executive.

She said: “The public have a right to know what systematic failures enabled his continued employment as a police officer.

I can confirm today there will be an inquiry, to give the independent oversight needed, to ensure something like this can never happen again

“We need answers as to why this was allowed to happen.

“I can confirm today there will be an inquiry, to give the independent oversight needed, to ensure something like this can never happen again.”

The Home Secretary claimed she has “redoubled” her efforts to help make women and girls feel safer, telling the conference in Manchester on Tuesday: “All our thoughts remain with Sarah Everard’s family and friends.

“Her murderer, whose name I will not repeat, was a monster. His explicit intention was to instil fear and terror in women and girls.

“I say this as Home Secretary, but also as a woman – such unconscionable crimes and acts of violence against women and girls have no place in our society.

“That is why I have redoubled my efforts to ensure women and girls feel safer.”

