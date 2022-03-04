Patel: Ukrainians arriving in Poland fleeing ‘most atrocious circumstances’

People feeling Ukraine are escaping the “most atrocious set of circumstances”, the Home Secretary has said during her trip to the Polish border.

The Home Secretary travelled to Poland to mark the Ukraine family scheme opening on Friday to allow Britons and those settled in the UK to bring their relatives over to join them.

Priti Patel, speaking to reporters, said there was work going on “night and day” to ensure those fleeing the advancing Russian troops could seek refuge.

The Cabinet minister said people crossing the border – the majority of them women and children – were coming from the “most atrocious set of circumstances where they are being persecuted by President Putin”.

She was in the country “very much in terms of standing in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, but also with our friends here in Poland”, Ms Patel said.

The UK’s initial visa offer was restricted to immediate family but was widened on Tuesday to include parents, grandparents and siblings, with applications opening on Friday.

A sponsorship scheme will also allow individuals and organisations to bring Ukrainians to the UK.

“We’re also launching our new family extension route today to enable Ukrainian families with links to the UK to come over to Britain. That scheme is live, that is now working, that’s up and running,” the Home Secretary added.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine but also with our dear friends here in Poland, who are working really night and day, we can all see this, under incredible circumstances.”

The Home Office, approached on Friday afternoon, said it was too early to say how many applications had been made via the Ukraine family scheme.

Labour has urged the Home Office to go further by creating a simple emergency visa allowing anyone fleeing the conflict to come to the UK.

The party said the move would lift normal visa conditions other than biometrics and security checks, which could be done en route to the UK.

It comes as MPs criticised the support provided by ministers to people looking to escape the Taliban in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of Western troops in the summer, and drew parallels with the unfolding crisis in Ukraine.

The Commons International Development Committee published a report on Friday, Afghanistan: UK Support for Aid Workers and the Afghan People, and said the Government had been “inflexible in its response” to the plight of people looking to escape the central Asian country.

Sarah Champion, the Labour chair of the committee, said: “By only making limited concessions to pre-existing UK immigration routes, the response from the Home Office to the situation in Ukraine shows an inflexible and begrudging approach to an acute humanitarian situation.

“As in Afghanistan, there has been a lack of clarity – and agonising slowness of pace – in explaining what UK immigration routes are available.”

She called for the Government to be “significantly more agile” in adapting existing immigration routes, stating that the “safety of countless people and their families depends on it”.