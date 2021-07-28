Patients evacuated after lightning sets fire to hospital roof

Staff and patients were evacuated from a ward at Trafford General Hospital (Dave Thompson/PA) (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
16:27pm, Wed 28 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A small number of patients and staff have been evacuated from a ward at Trafford General Hospital following a lightning strike.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on the roof of a building at the hospital in Greater Manchester.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Just after 2.20pm this afternoon, seven fire engines were called to reports of a fire at a building on Moorside Road in Flixton.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the hostpial (Rui Vieria/PA) (PA Archive)

“Crews were quickly on the scene, joined by the aerial ladder platform from Manchester Central fire station, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are currently using two hose reels and a jet to tackle a fire involving the roof of a two-storey building.

“Crews remain in attendance at this time.”

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the hospital was struck by lightning which caused a fire in an area of the roof.

It added that patients and staff had been safely evacuated.

Sign up to our newsletter

Weather

Hospital

PA