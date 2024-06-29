Patients should have legal right to see GP within a week, Lib Dems say

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has pledged to give patients the legal right to see a GP within a week and to start cancer treatment within two months.

As part of the party’s health package, the Lib Dems are proposing a new patients’ charter which would enshrine new rights into the NHS Constitution.

The charter would aim to ensure everyone has access to a GP within 24 hours, if in urgent need, and cancer treatment would start within 62 days of an urgent referral.

Sir Ed said people “too often” find themselves without a GP or a dentist, despite being in “desperate” need.

According to the party’s analysis, 110 NHS trusts failed to meet key NHS waiting time targets in April 2024.

The £5 billion-a-year health package would be funded through closing capital gains tax loopholes, the party confirmed.

The Lib Dems are also proposing to guarantee free dental check-ups for children, pregnant women, new mothers and those on low-incomes.

They also plan a new legal right to a second opinion across the NHS, building on the roll out of Martha’s Rule.

Sir Ed said: “There has never been a worse time to be a patient, with health services overstretched and NHS targets routinely missed.

“Tens of thousands of people are waiting months for urgent cancer treatment, and too often people simply can’t find a GP or NHS dentist when they desperately need one.

“It’s time to put power back in the hands of patients after years of being taken for granted by this Conservative Government.

“Our patients’ charter would give people new rights to see a GP within a week or 24 hours if it’s urgent, and to start cancer treatment within 62 days.

The Lib Dem plans would give people new rights to see a GP within a week or 24 hours if it is urgent (Anthony Devlin/PA) ( PA Archive )